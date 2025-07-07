Donald Trump’s tariff letters to hit 12 countries as trade deadline chaos looms

EU and Japan scramble as Vietnam, UK win temporary relief



Vietnam relatively got the best deal: Its exports to America face 20% tariffs (down from 46%), but "transshipped" Chinese goods will get hit with 40%. The UK kept its 10% rate but opened its markets to U.S. cars and aircraft. Meanwhile, Japan was called "spoiled" by Trump and may face 35% tariffs, higher than April’s 24%.



The EU is sweating over threatened 50% taxes on its cars and cheese. All weekend, EU leaders argued: Germany wants any deal to avoid disaster, while France refuses a “bad deal”. India might get last-minute mercy, but Trump grumbled, “Letters are easier than talks”.



Canada escaped the letters, at least for now. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra promised a "real deal" by July 21, but warned Canada might still pay some tariffs. Thailand offered a last-minute deal: more U.S. farm sales and Boeing jet buys to avoid 36% tariffs. South Korea begged for extra time, even offering factory partnerships.



White House adviser Kevin Hassett hinted some countries could get deadline extensions if they’re "close to a deal," but Trump snapped, "Not really" when asked about flexibility. The confusion is crushing businesses. "You can’t plan costs when rules change weekly," said trade expert Clark Packard.



The tariffs could make everything from electronics to groceries pricier for Americans. Though Trump claims "foreign countries pay," experts confirm U.S. importers foot the bill and pass costs to consumers. A 10% baseline tariff has already been in place since April, but jumps like Japan’s potential 35% would cause bigger price hikes.