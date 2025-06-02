Donald Trump’s tax bill heads to Senate: Speaker Mike Johnson says, ‘millions not losing Medicaid unless they want to’

House Republicans narrowly passed President Donald Trump’s tax and policy bill, sending it to the Senate where it faces intense scrutiny and potential revisions. The more-than-1,000-page bill includes deep tax cuts, changes to social welfare programs, and a $4 trillion increase in the debt ceiling.

Despite Speaker Mike Johnson’s call to make as few modifications to this package as possible, at least a dozen Senate Republicans have signaled their intent to seek changes.

Work requirements draw fire One of the bill’s most contentious elements is a $625 billion cut to Medicaid, which includes new work requirements for able-bodied adults without children. Critics argue the provision could push 7.6 million Americans off health coverage.

Speaker Johnson defended the measure on saying: “4.8 million people will not lose their Medicaid unless they choose to do so.”

He called the new rules “commonsense” and dismissed criticism that the requirements are too burdensome:

“You’re telling me that … young men, for example, [can’t] volunteer in their community for 20 hours a week? I’m not buying it. The American people are not buying it,” Johnson said speaking with NBC.

Increased paperwork and eligibility checks The legislation also introduces additional paperwork and verification requirements, including more frequent eligibility checks and address confirmations. Johnson argued that these measures are minimal and necessary.

“The people who are complaining that these people are going to lose their coverage because they can’t fulfill the paperwork, this is minor enforcement of this policy, and it follows common sense,” he said.

States push back on Energy rollbacks Another point of friction is the bill’s rollback of renewable energy tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act. Senators from states benefiting from clean energy jobs are concerned.

Elon Musk slams the Bill Even Trump ally Elon Musk criticised the House-passed version.

“I’m disappointed. It increases the deficit and undermines the work the DOGE team is doing,” Musk said on May 30 outside the White House, referencing his preferred crypto initiative.

Political pushback and next steps The budget package, dubbed the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” passed along party lines in the House but has faced backlash at Republican town halls, particularly regarding cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Democrats and other critics argue the bill slashes hundreds of billions in funding for vital social programs.