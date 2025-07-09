Trump–Musk split: White House Chief of Staff stunned by Tesla CEO’s sudden betrayal — ‘I don’t understand it’

hite House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has described the public breakdown between President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk as “very troublesome” but ultimately just a “little hiccup” for the administration.

Speaking on the latest episode of Pod Force One, released on Wednesday (July 9), Susie Wiles acknowledged the high-profile fallout between the former allies.

"It was a great thing when it was a great thing" Wiles reflected on the value Musk brought to the administration in its early days, calling him “fascinating” and praising his contributions during the presidential transition.

“He knew things we didn’t know. He knew people and technologies that we didn’t know,” Wiles said. “It was a great thing when it was a great thing, and had a very, I think, a very troublesome ending.”

“The president was very, very kind to him, and Elon had so much to offer us,” she added.

"I don’t understand it" — Wiles on the split When asked directly what caused the fallout, Wiles admitted uncertainty.

“I don’t understand it. I don’t know,” she said. “I enjoyed working with Elon. I think he’s a fascinating person and sees the world differently… [He’s] just a little bit different than the average Joe, but certainly [it] came to not a good ending.”

She also rejected the notion that Musk's turn against Trump was motivated by jealousy.

“That doesn’t sound like Elon,” she said.

Musk-Trumo feud over ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ The rupture has been triggered by Musk’s objections to Trump’s legislative achievement, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

After Trump gave Musk a warm Oval Office send-off in May, the SpaceX CEO soon launched a public attack on the bill.

Musk called the legislation a “disgusting abomination” and “pork-filled,” voicing frustration with its impact on the federal deficit. While Trump hinted that Musk’s anger stemmed from cuts to green energy tax credits, Musk has denied it.