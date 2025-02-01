President Donald Trump’s decision to impose new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China has triggered strong reactions from US trading partners, with Canada and Mexico outlining potential countermeasures and China warning of retaliation.

The tariffs, which take effect Saturday (February 1), include a 25% levy on Canadian and Mexican imports and a 10% tariff on Chinese goods. Trump has justified the move as a measure to curb illegal immigration, fentanyl smuggling, and boost US manufacturing, but trading partners argue the move will harm businesses and consumers on both sides.

Canada prepares ‘forceful’ response Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed immediate retaliation, warning that Canadian consumers and businesses would face difficult times ahead due to the US tariffs.

“We’re ready with a response—a purposeful, forceful but reasonable, immediate response. It’s not what we want, but if he moves forward, we will also act,” Trudeau said Friday.

Reports indicate that Canada has drawn up detailed tariff retaliation targets, including duties on Florida orange juice. While an initial list of countermeasures is ready, Canada may hold public consultations before implementing broader tariffs, potentially affecting C$150 billion ($105 billion) worth of US imports.

Trudeau also dismissed Trump’s justification for the tariffs, noting that Canada accounts for less than 1% of fentanyl and illegal crossings into the US.

“These tariffs will have disastrous consequences for the U.S., putting American jobs at risk and causing prices to rise,” he warned.

Mexico adopts ‘cool-headed’ approach but prepares for response Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum took a more cautious stance but signaled that Mexico was ready to act if necessary.

“Now it is very important that the Mexican people know that we are always going to defend the dignity of our people, we are always going to defend the respect of our sovereignty and a dialogue between equals, as we have always said, without subordination,” Sheinbaum said.

Sheinbaum revealed that Mexico had been in talks with Trump’s team even before he returned to office and had prepared multiple strategies, labeled ‘Plan A, Plan B, and Plan C,’ to respond to US trade moves.

She also previously warned that Trump’s tariffs could cost the US 400,000 jobs and drive up consumer prices, adding that Mexico would retaliate if necessary.

China vows to respond but stays cautious China has yet to announce specific countermeasures but firmly opposed the tariffs, signaling that retaliation is on the table.

“There is no winner in a trade war or tariff war, which serves the interests of neither side nor the world,” a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington said.

Beijing has historically responded to US tariffs with countermeasures targeting key industries, including agriculture and technology, though it remains unclear how China will proceed this time.

