Donald Trump’s UK visit may cost you millions: Shocking taxpayer bill for 3-day trip revealed!

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will arrive in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, September 16, for a second state visit, which will be hosted by King Charles.

The visit will include a state banquet hosted by King Charles III and a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Trump and First Lady Melania are expected to depart on Thursday, September 18, with no public engagements scheduled in London.

Royal welcome and ceremonial events Prince William and Princess Catherine will greet the Trumps before a formal reception by King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Wednesday, September 17. The day will include a royal carriage procession, the Beating Retreat ceremony, a military jet flypast, and a state banquet featuring speeches by both the monarch and the President.

Trump will also inspect the Guard of Honour and pay a private visit to the grave of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The invitation for the visit was formally extended during a February White House ceremony, when Prime Minister Starmer presented a signed letter from King Charles.

Trump will meet British Prime Ministers at Chequers country retreat on Thursday for a bilateral meeting with Starmer, followed by a business reception.

Second visit in this term This will be Trump’s second UK visit since returning to the White House in January. His first post-second-term trip was in July, when he visited his family’s luxury golf courses in Scotland. He remains the first US president to be invited for two state visits by a British monarch, with Queen Elizabeth II hosting him and Melania in 2019.

But how much will Donald Trump’s second state visit cost UK taxpayers?

The three-day Trump visit to the UK trip will include a ceremonial welcome, a state banquet and even a Red Arrows flyover.

Trump’s first state visit in 2019 cost around £3.9 million or about $5 million, mostly on policing. The total cost to the London Metropolitan police for policing during the 2019 Trump visit to the UK was £3.4 million or $4.4 million, with more than 6,300 officers deployed during the three-day UK trip, according to a Guardian report citing figures released under the Freedom of Information Act.

Trump’s first official state visit to the UK began on June 3 2019 and included a state banquet with the Queen at Buckingham Palace. He subsequently spent two nights in Ireland.

Complete Breakdown of 2019 state visit A breakdown of costs for the 2019 visit, as per the Guardian report, shows more than £800,000 or $1.02 million was spent on overtime, £215,000 or $275,000 on infrastructure, £31,385 or $40,174 on fleet costs, £23,000 or $29,440 on hotels, £34,481 or $44,136 on catering and £41,000 or $52,480 on mutual aid.

In the latest trip, King Charles will host the US president and his wife at Windsor Castle from Wednesday to Friday, where they will be feted with a ceremonial welcome and state banquet.

Armed response vehicles (ARVs), baton guns and ballistic helmets are among the resources being deployed for the 24-hour-a-day policing operation set to be in place in the Berkshire town during the event, with a temporary order restricting the airspace from Tuesday – when the rehearsal is to take place – until Thursday.

Overall, the expenses of the visit back then amounted to more than £5 million, or $6.4 million in today’s money, according to the Independent.