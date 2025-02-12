Donald Trump’s uncomfortable reaction to Elon Musk’s son’s nose-picking caught on camera

A joint press conference featuring US President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk in the Oval Office on Tuesday took an unexpected turn when Trump appeared to react angrily to Musk’s young son. As Musk addressed reporters, his child, standing in front of him, seemed to say something, prompting Trump to turn away sharply. At one point, Trump reached out, seemingly to quiet the child. The child also briefly picked his nose, a normal behavior for someone of his age.

Musk attends Executive Order signing Musk was present at the White House for the signing of an executive order aimed at reducing the size of the federal workforce. The order is expected to significantly impact various federal agencies, drawing immediate legal challenges and scrutiny.

Musk defends federal job cuts: "The people voted for reform" Defending the staff cuts, Musk stated that the reductions align with public demand for government reform. “The people voted for major government reform, and that’s what the people are going to get,” he said. Trump praised Musk as a “powerful adviser” in cost-cutting efforts. Musk acknowledged that some of his past claims about government spending were inaccurate, including a false statement about US aid to Gaza. “Some of the things I say will be incorrect and should be corrected,” he admitted. He also stated that DOGE’s actions would be closely scrutinized.

Musk dismissed concerns about conflicts of interest, particularly with agencies that regulate or contract with his companies, such as the Defense Department. “I’m not the one filing the contract,” he said. Trump and Musk’s plan to offer financial incentives for federal resignations is on hold pending judicial review. Judges have raised concerns about the legality of the cuts, which critics say have already disrupted government services. Musk criticized federal agencies, calling them an “unelected, unconstitutional fourth branch of government” with excessive power. His remarks underscore DOGE’s aggressive push to reshape the federal workforce.

Court blocks DOGE's access to Treasury data amid legal battle New York Attorney General Letitia James, along with 18 other Democratic state attorneys general, has filed a lawsuit challenging the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) access to Treasury data, arguing that it exceeds legal authority. In response, US District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, an Obama appointee, issued an emergency order barring DOGE from further access until the case is resolved.

Musk, expressing frustration over the ruling, took to social media, calling the decision “absolutely insane.” He questioned how fraud and government waste could be tackled without examining financial data, suggesting that the move was an attempt to shield wrongdoing.

