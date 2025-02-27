Donald Trump says tariffs on Canada, and Mexico to take effect on March 4: ‘Drugs are still pouring into…’

Nearly a month after pausing the sweeping duties on Canada and Mexico, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that 25% tariffs will take effect on March 4.

The US President also said that he would impose an additional 10% tax on Chinese imports.

In a social media post, Trump said that drugs from the country’s North American neighbors are still entering “at very high and unacceptable levels.”

On February 3, Trump paused sweeping tariffs on Canada and Mexico for a period of one month.

Advertisement

He had stated that he wanted to negotiate an even better deal with both Canada and Mexico, which he has accused of not doing enough on fentanyl trafficking and illegal migration.

"As President, it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of ALL Americans, and I am doing just that. I am very pleased with this initial outcome," Trump said on his Truth Social platform after speaking to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Here's what Trump said: Drugs are still pouring into our Country from Mexico and Canada at very high and unacceptable levels. A large percentage of these Drugs, much of them in the form of Fentanyl, are made in, and supplied by, China. More than 100,000 people died last year due to the distribution of these dangerous and highly addictive POISONS.

Advertisement

Millions of people have died over the last two decades. The families of the victims are devastated and, in many instances, virtually destroyed.

We cannot allow this scourge to continue to harm the USA, and therefore, until it stops, or is seriously limited, the proposed TARIFFS scheduled to go into effect on MARCH FOURTH will, indeed, go into effect, as scheduled.

China will likewise be charged an additional 10% Tariff on that date.

The April Second Reciprocal Tariff date will remain in full force and effect. Thank you for your attention to this matter. GOD BLESS AMERICA!

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard will meet with newly confirmed U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Thursday and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Friday in an effort to head off the tariffs.

Advertisement