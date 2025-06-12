Donald Trump says all his children could be future politicians: ‘They were born smart’

US President Donald Trump says all of his children could have a future in politics — and he’s confident they have what it takes. Speaking on the new podcast hosted by New York Post's Miranda Devine, Trump discussed his children, their potential political aspirations, and his approach to parenting.

“I don’t know. I mean, I don’t know. I think all of them probably have a future in politics, frankly,” Trump said.

When asked if his son, Donald Trump Jr., might run for president. “And Don is very good. A good guy. He’s an outdoorsman.”

Praise for all five children The 45th president praised each of his children by name, describing their strengths and careers.

Donald Trump Jr.: The President lauded his oldest son’s political instincts and public presence. "Don is very good. A good guy. He’s an outdoorsman,” Trump replied.

Eric Trump: “Eric has done a fantastic job,” Trump said.

Eric is currently executive vice president and trustee of the Trump Organization.

Ivanka Trump: “She’s so great,” Trump said, referencing her time in his administration.

Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have mostly stayed away from politics during Trump’s current term.

Tiffany Trump: “She went to a great law school and did very well,” Trump noted.

Tiffany recently gave birth to her first child and continues to lead a relatively private life.

Barron Trump: Trump called his youngest son “great” and “very tall and good.”

Barron is studying at NYU.

On Lara Trump Eric’s wife, Lara Trump, was also highlighted for her political involvement. She previously served as co-chair of the Republican National Committee and now hosts her own Fox News program, My View with Lara Trump.

Parenting formula: No vices, no tattoos The President also shared what he believes is the secret to successful parenting. “I always said the same thing. I said: no drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes,” Trump explained.

He added with a laugh, “I also would say don’t get tattoos, but I don’t say it too strongly, because a lot of people have gotten tattoos, and that’s what they chose to do.”

“I still say it,” he emphasised. “I tell them: no drugs, no cigarettes, no alcohol.”

Tribute to Melania and her late mother Trump became emotional while speaking about his youngest son’s relationship with Melania Trump’s late mother, Amalija Knavs, who passed away in February 2024 at age 78.

“He wanted to be there because his grandmother was gonna stay and wait for him in an apartment near the school. And she passed away,” he said. “She was fantastic. Melania’s mother was a fantastic woman. And Melania is a fantastic mother.”