Donald Trump says Canada’s Mark Carney will visit US ’next week’ to make a trade deal

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is looking to make a trade deal and will visit the White House within the next week.

Donald Trump said he had congratulated Mark Carney on Monday's election win when the Canadian leader called on Tuesday.

"He's a very nice gentleman and he's going to come to the White House very shortly, within the next week or less," Trump said after the leader of Canada's Liberal Party secured election victory in part by vowing to stand up to the US president.

"I spoke to him yesterday, couldn't have been nicer and I congratulated him," Trump told reporters in a cabinet meeting.

Mark Carney, who replaced Trudeau as prime minister just last month, convinced voters that his experience managing economic crises made him the ideal candidate to defy US President Trump.

According to analysts, Pierre Poilievre's Conservative Party had been on track to win the vote but Trump's attacks, combined with the departure of unpopular former premier Justin Trudeau, transformed the race.

Trump however downplayed any possible tensions with the Canadian -- despite repeatedly calling for Carney's country to become the 51st US state.

"I think we're going to have a great relationship. He called me up yesterday, he said 'Let's make a deal'," Trump said.

"They both hated Trump, and it was the one that hated Trump, I think, the least that won. I actually think the Conservative hated me much more than the so-called Liberal."

What Did Carney say on Trump After Poll Victory? Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said his country deserves respect from the US and will only enter trade and security talks with President Donald Trump "on our terms".

Carney told BBC that he would only visit Washington when there was a "serious discussion to be had" that respected Canada's sovereignty. Advertisement

Carney and Trump have since spoken and agreed to meet in the near future, according to the Canadian prime minister's office.

"The leaders agreed on the importance of Canada and the US working together – as independent, sovereign nations – for their mutual betterment," the statement reads.