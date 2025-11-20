Donald Trump says Democrats who told US military to refuse illegal orders are ‘punishable by DEATH’

US President Donald Trump on Thursday assailed Democratic lawmakers who told members of the US military they must refuse any illegal orders, calling them traitors and saying they should face the death penalty.

Trump reposted an article about a video released Tuesday by six Democratic lawmakers who served in the military or in the intelligence community.

"This is really bad and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???," Trump said on Truth Social.

He then added in a later post: “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

The group of Democratic senators and representatives -- who themselves all have military or intelligence service backgrounds -- said in a video posted Tuesday on X that “this administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens.”

"Right now, the threats to our constitution aren't just coming from abroad, but from right here at home," they said, adding: “You can refuse illegal orders.”

They did not specify which orders they were referring to, but Trump's administration has come under fire for its employment of US forces both at home and abroad, AFP reported.

The White House on Wednesday slammed a call by six Democratic lawmakers for US military and intelligence personnel to refuse "illegal orders" from Trump's administration.

“Top Democrats openly appeal to CIA and military officials to engage in rebellion against their Commander-in-Chief. Do not underestimate how dangerously radicalized the Democrat party has become,” White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller posted on X.

Within the United States, Trump has deployed the National Guard to several cities, often against the objections of local authorities, who have responded with legal challenges—in an effort to curb what he describes as widespread unrest, as reported by AFP.

Internationally, he has authorised strikes on several alleged drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific, resulting in over 80 deaths since early September,

Experts argue that these strikes are illegal and constitute extrajudicial killings, even if the targets are known traffickers.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump signed legislation mandating the release of government records related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, setting the stage for a clash over whether the US president will permit full disclosure or attempt to suppress the information.

Trump surprised Washington over the weekend by reversing his months-long opposition to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, allowing it to pass through Congress on Tuesday in a rare display of bipartisan support.

