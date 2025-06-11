Donald Trump says feels less confident about Iran nuclear deal

US President Donald Trump has said he was less confident about Iran nuclear deal that Tehran will agree to halt uranium enrichment, according to an interview released on Wednesday.
"I don’t know. I did think so, and I’m getting more and more — less confident about it," Trump told the "Pod Force One" podcast on Monday when asked if he thought he could get Iran to agree to shut down its nuclear program.
