Donald Trump says 'going to be sending letters' on ‘trade deals’ to 15 countries: ‘Some will be going out on Monday ’

US President Donald Trump addressed the widely discussed upcoming trade agreements between the United States and other countries, including India, on Sunday.

He mentioned that official letters concerning these deals would begin to be sent out starting Monday.

Trump said, “We are going to be sending letters out on Monday having to do with the trade deals...It could be as many as 15 or so. They will be going out on Monday and some will go out on Tuesday and Wednesday and we have made deals also. So, we are going to have a combination of letters and some deals have been made.”

“We’re going to be very busy over the next 72 hours,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, referring to the time left before the administration’s July 9 deadline, Bloomberg reported.

Bessent said several big agreements are close, though countries receiving letters will see their exports face the most extreme US tariffs — some as high as 50% among the more than 50 economies targeted on April 2 — starting Aug. 1 if they don’t make a deal, according to a report by Bloomberg.

For several weeks, Trump administration officials have claimed that multiple agreements are close to being finalized. However, so far, only a limited framework with the UK, a temporary truce with China, and a brief outline of a deal with Vietnam have been revealed.

Trump and Bessent’s latest remarks suggest talks remain fluid and deals are elusive three days before the deadline.

The Treasury secretary said Washington is applying maximum pressure on trading partners, and there’s been “very good progress” in its discussions with the European Union — a 27-nation bloc that accounts for almost one-fifth of total US goods trade, Bloomberg reported.

The letters were originally scheduled to be sent on July 4, with tariffs set to take effect on August 1, according to earlier remarks by President Trump. However, U.S. officials continued intensive negotiations over the holiday weekend with several countries, including Japan, South Korea, the EU, India, and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Indonesia expressed optimism last week about finalizing a “bold” trade agreement with the U.S. ahead of the impending tariff deadline. According to the country’s chief negotiator, the deal is expected to cover key areas such as critical minerals, energy, defense cooperation, and market access.