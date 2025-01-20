US President Donald Trump announced plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico and claimed America would reclaim the Panama Canal.

Newly appointed US President Donald Trump announced plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico during his inaugural speech on Monday. The Republican leader has also claimed that America would be 'taking back the Panama Canal' — alleging that China had gained control of the waterway.

"We didn't give it to China, we gave it to Panama. And we're taking it back," said Trump.