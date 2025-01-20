Hello User
Business News/ News / Us News/  Donald Trump says Gulf of Mexico will be renamed, announces plans to ‘take back’ Panama Canal

Donald Trump says Gulf of Mexico will be renamed, announces plans to ‘take back’ Panama Canal

Anwesha Mitra

US President Donald Trump announced plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico and claimed America would reclaim the Panama Canal.

Donald Trump says Gulf of Mexico will be renamed, announces plans to ‘take back’ Panama Canal

Newly appointed US President Donald Trump announced plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico during his inaugural speech on Monday. The Republican leader has also claimed that America would be ‘taking back the Panama Canal’ — alleging that China had gained control of the waterway.

"We didn't give it to China, we gave it to Panama. And we're taking it back," said Trump.

The POTUS claimed that American ships were being over charged for passage through Panama Canal. He has previously not ruled out using military force against Panama.

