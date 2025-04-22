Donald Trump says he and Israel’s Netanyahu ‘on the same side of every issue’ after call on trade, Iran

President Donald Trump on Tuesday (April 22) said he had a very good phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claiming the two leaders are in complete agreement on a range of pressing international issues, including trade and Iran.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "I’ve just spoken to Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, relative to numerous subjects including Trade, Iran, etc. The call went very well—We are on the same side of every issue."

Trump and Netanyahu have long maintained a close political relationship, and Tuesday’s comments come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, particularly concerning Iran’s influence in the region.

Reaffirming US-Israel ties Trump's post is being seen as a reaffirmation of U.S.-Israel ties under his potential second term, especially as both leaders face mounting geopolitical challenges. Iran’s nuclear ambitions and Israel’s ongoing conflict with Iran-backed groups like Hezbollah and the Houthis have remained top concerns for both countries.

Netanyahu’s office has yet to release a statement confirming the call.