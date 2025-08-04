Donald Trump says he will ‘substantially’ raise tariffs paid by India to US over Russian oil purchases

US President Donald Trump on Monday (August 4) accused India of profiting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict by reselling discounted Russian oil on global markets, and vowed to impose steep tariff hikes on Indian goods.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA.”

However, Trump did not specify the exact tariff rate he intends to impose.

For now, the current 10 percent US tariff on Indian goods is set to increase to 25 percent starting Thursday. The US, outlining a range of duties the US plans to impose on exports from multiple countries, announced last week that India will be subject to 25 percent tariffs.

Last week, Trump launched a scathing attack on India and Russia, claiming the two nations could “take their dead economies down together.” The remark drew a sharp response from India, which asserted that it remains the world’s fastest-growing major economy. In a response to Trump’s remark labeling India’s economy as “dead,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India is well on its way to becoming the world’s third-largest economy. “There is an atmosphere of global instability. All countries are focusing on their individual interests. India is set to become the third biggest economy in the world, and that is why India will have to stay alert as far as its economic interests are concerned,” PM Modi said, while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Trump earlier stated that the US runs a massive trade deficit with India, arguing that despite being considered a friend, India has long imposed extremely high tariffs—“among the highest in the world”—and enforces some of the most “strenuous and obnoxious” non-monetary trade barriers globally.

He also criticised India for purchasing most of its military equipment from Russia and being one of Russia’s largest energy buyers, alongside China, at a time when the world is urging Moscow to halt the war in Ukraine. “All things not good!” he remarked.

Trump’s increased pressure on India follows his warning of new sanctions against Moscow if it fails to show progress toward a peace deal with Kyiv by Friday.

Meanwhile, Moscow is preparing for talks with Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, who is expected to meet President Vladimir Putin later this week.

