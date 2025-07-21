Donald Trump says, illegal immigrant ‘must be thrown out’ after Border Patrol officer shot in New York

US President Donald Trump on Sunday raged on Truth Social after an illegal immigrant shot an off-duty US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer. Trump alleged that the shooter was apprehended earlier in April 2023 but was released instead of being deported.

Advertisement

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Last night, in New York City, an incredible CBP Officer was shot in the face by an Illegal Alien Monster freed into the Country under Joe Biden. He was apprehended at the Border in April 2023 but, instead of being deported, was RELEASED. The CBP Officer bravely fought off his attacker, despite his wounds, demonstrating enormous Skill and Courage. The Democrats have flooded our Nation with Criminal Invaders, and now, they must all be thrown out or, in some cases, immediately prosecuted in that we cannot take a chance that they are able to come back. That's how evil and dangerous they are! (sic).”

Advertisement

The shooting comes as federal officials warn of a surge in attacks on agents carrying out Trump’s mass deportation agenda.

“The 42-year-old officer was in stable condition Sunday and expected to survive. There was no indication that he was targeted because of his employment,” New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said, as reported by the Associated Press.

Advertisement

The officer, who was not in uniform, had been sitting with a woman in a park beneath the George Washington Bridge when two men approached on a moped just before midnight. The passenger got off and approached the officer, who realised he was being robbed and drew his service weapon, Tisch said.

The two exchanged gunfire, and the off-duty officer was shot in the face and arm. The perpetrator was injured before he and the moped driver rode off, police said.

Advertisement

A person of interest, identified as Miguel Mora, a 21-year-old undocumented immigrant with an extensive criminal past, was taken into custody after arriving at a Bronx hospital with gunshot wounds to the groin and leg, Tisch said. It was unknown if Mora had an attorney.

The police commissioner said Mora's injuries were consistent with what was seen on surveillance video of the shooting shared by the Department of Homeland Security.

The search for his alleged accomplice continued Sunday.

Last night, in New York City, an incredible CBP Officer was shot in the face by an Illegal Alien Monster freed into the Country under Joe Biden.

Mora entered the country illegally through Arizona in 2023 and had two prior arrests for domestic violence in New York. He was wanted in New York to face accusations of robbery and felony assault, and in Massachusetts over a stolen weapons case, Tisch said.

Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)