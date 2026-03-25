Donald Trump says Iran offered ‘energy-linked present’ amid ongoing US-Iran negotiations

US President Donald Trump has said Iran offered a “present” as a goodwill gesture during ongoing negotiations to end the nearly month-long conflict.

“We’re in negotiations right now,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday (March 24), adding that multiple senior officials are involved in the talks.

‘Present’ linked to energy flows Trump declined to provide specifics but said the offer, “worth a tremendous amount of money,” was tied to energy flows through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

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The waterway, a key global oil transit route, has been at the centre of the conflict, disrupting markets and pushing energy prices higher.

Top officials in talks Trump said key members of his administration—including Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Marco Rubio, and JD Vance—are actively engaged in the negotiations.

“They’re talking to us, and they’re talking sense. It all starts with they cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

He added, “Nobody knows who to talk to, but we’re actually talking to the right people, and they want to make a deal so badly, you have no idea how badly they want to make it.”

Uncertainty over talks structure Despite Trump’s optimism, uncertainty remains over who exactly is representing Iran, the structure of the negotiations, and the scope of any potential agreement.

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Reports suggest the US and regional mediators are exploring high-level peace talks, possibly within days, but are awaiting a response from Tehran.

Military build-up continues Even as diplomatic signals emerge, the Pentagon is ramping up its presence in the region. US Marines are being deployed, and a brigade combat team from the 82nd Airborne Division is expected to be sent to support operations.

The dual-track approach underscores Washington’s strategy of combining diplomacy with military pressure.