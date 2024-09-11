Donald Trump says Kamala Harris copied Joe Biden’s plan: ‘She doesn’t have a plan, four lines here, four…’

The Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump on Wednesday called Kamala Harris's economic plans a copy of President Joe Biden's policies. Continuing his remarks in the debate against Harris the former US president said that Harris has no plan of her own and it is merely of “four sentences”.

"She doesn't have a plan. She copied Biden's plan, and it's like four sentences... four sentences that are just, 'Oh, we'll try and lower taxes.' She doesn't have a plan," he said during the prime-time showdown on ABC.