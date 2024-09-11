Donald Trump says Kamala Harris copied Joe Biden’s plan: ‘She doesn’t have a plan, four lines here, four…’

Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Kamala Harris doesn't have an economic plan of her own and it is a copy of US President Joe BIden.

Published11 Sep 2024, 07:01 AM IST
Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris listens as they attend a presidential debate hosted by ABC in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 10, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris listens as they attend a presidential debate hosted by ABC in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 10, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder(REUTERS)

The Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump on Wednesday called Kamala Harris's economic plans a copy of President Joe Biden's policies. Continuing his remarks in the debate against Harris the former US president said that Harris has no plan of her own and it is merely of “four sentences”.

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris debate LIVE Updates

"She doesn't have a plan. She copied Biden's plan, and it's like four sentences... four sentences that are just, 'Oh, we'll try and lower taxes.' She doesn't have a plan," he said during the prime-time showdown on ABC.

(More to come)

