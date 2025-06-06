Donald Trump says let Putin, Zelensky ‘fight for a while’, likens Ukraine war ‘fight between two kids’

President Donald Trump said Thursday that it might be better to let Ukraine and Russia “fight for a while” before pulling them apart and pursuing peace, even as Germany's new chancellor appealed to him as the “key person in the world” who could halt the bloodshed by pressuring Vladimir Putin.

In an Oval Office meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the U.S. president likened the war in Ukraine — which Russia invaded in February 2022 — to a fight between two children who hate each other. Trump said that with children, “sometimes you’re better off letting them fight for a while and then pulling them apart," adding that he relayed the analogy to Putin in a call this week.