Donald Trump says he will meet PM Modi next week, calls him ‘fantastic’, says report

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump said he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week. The latter will be in the US for the Quad Leaders Summit and the UN General Assembly. 

Livemint
Updated18 Sep 2024, 07:12 AM IST
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump said he will meet PM Narendra Modi next week, and called him ‘fantastic’.
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump said he will meet PM Narendra Modi next week, and called him ‘fantastic’. (Reuters / Brian Snyder)

Republican presidential candidate and former United States President Donald Trump said that he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, Bloomberg reported.

The report added that this is another in a string of meetings with foreign leaders and officials with Trump as he contests the 2024 US elections, and the world's nations "grapple with the possibility of the Republican returning to power after November."

He has met with other world leaders earlier this year, including Hungarian PM Viktor Orban in Florida, Polish President Andrzej Duda in New York, and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Phase 1 polling in 24 seats begins

Meeting PM Modi

“He happens to be coming to meet me next week, and Modi, he’s fantastic,” Trump said while speaking at an event in the town hall in Flint, Michigan.

He also spoke about free trade and protecting US jobs, and a Reuters report added that he said India was a “very big abuser” of the US-India trade relationship.

Notably, this was Trump's first public appearance since the apparent second assassination attempt against him on September 15.

The Trump campaign did not comment on queries, the Bloomberg report added.

Also Read | Israel’s Mossad planted explosives in Hezbollah’s pagers, say sources— 10 points

India-US Relations

Modi will be in the US this weekend to attend the Quad Leaders Summit in Wilmington, Delaware. Then on September 23, Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The US views India as a counter to China's influence in Asia, the Bloomberg report said, adding that the Biden administration has pledged to work with India on artificial intelligence and defence technologies. However, the Russia-Ukraine war and India's relationship with Russia has been "frustrating", it added.

Also Read | Will farm trade policy tweaks lift farmer incomes?

Trump and Modi have had “warm relations” when the former was US president and he also visited India in 2020. During his rally, audience members wore “Namaste Trump” hats to welcome Trump, the Reuters report added.

Prior to that, PM Modi visited the US in 2019 and held a “Howdy, Modi!” rally in Texas, which was attended by more than 50,000.

(With inputs from Bloomberg, Reuters, and AP)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Sep 2024, 07:12 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump says he will meet PM Modi next week, calls him ‘fantastic’, says report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors

    975.00
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -13.15 (-1.33%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    133.05
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -1.85 (-1.37%)

    Bharat Electronics

    284.20
    03:54 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -6.15 (-2.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    294.55
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    2.05 (0.7%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    640.70
    03:57 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    47.55 (8.02%)

    Kaynes Technology India

    5,561.20
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    256.95 (4.84%)

    Thermax

    5,235.20
    03:51 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    233.3 (4.66%)

    Varun Beverages

    649.40
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    28.3 (4.56%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,970.000.00
      Chennai
      73,280.000.00
      Delhi
      73,330.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,290.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue