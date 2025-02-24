Donald Trump says ‘most successful podcaster of US’ Dan Bongino to become FBI deputy director

President Trump announced Dan Bongino, a successful podcaster and former police officer, as the new deputy director of the FBI, joining recently confirmed Kash Patel. Trump emphasized Bongino's qualifications and commitment to restoring law and order in America.

Livemint
Updated24 Feb 2025, 07:59 AM IST
Advertisement
Dan Bongino will be the deputy director of the FBI. (Photo: X)

President Donald Trump said on social media Sunday that the “most successful podcaster of the US”, Dan Bongino, will be appointed deputy director of the FBI.

Bongino, a conservative radio host, will join Kash Patel, who was recently confirmed by the Senate as the FBI director.

Donald Trump’s post on Truth Social.
Advertisement
Working with our great new United States Attorney General, Fairness, Justice, Law and Order will be brought back to America.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice! Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel. Dan has a Masters Degree in Psychology from C.U.N.Y., and an MBA from Penn State. He was a member of the New York Police Department (New York's Finest!), a highly respected Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, and is now one of the most successful Podcasters in the Country, something he is willing and prepared to give up in order to serve. Working with our great new United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Director Patel, Fairness, Justice, Law and Order will be brought back to America, and quickly. Congratulations Dan!”

Advertisement
Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice! Dan Bongino... has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI.
Key Takeaways
  • The appointment reflects Trump’s ongoing efforts to reshape federal agencies.
  • Bongino’s background as a law enforcement officer and podcaster may influence his approach to the FBI’s operations.
  • This move could create tensions within the FBI and among lawmakers, given the narrow vote confirming Patel.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump says ‘most successful podcaster of US’ Dan Bongino to become FBI deputy director
First Published:24 Feb 2025, 07:59 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App