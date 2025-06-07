Donald Trump says relationship with Musk is 'over', warns Tesla boss would face 'serious consequence' if...

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's tussle has reached an all-time high, with the GOP's sweeping budget bill being at the epicentre of it all. Trump on Saturday claimed that there would be 'serious consequences' for Elon Musk if he considered backing Democratic Party candidates and funding them to run against Republicans who vote in favor of the bill. “If he does, he’ll have to pay the consequences for that,” Trump was quoted as telling NBC News. However, he has not yet disclosed what those consequences would be.

Musk and Trump fallout sees new twist Musk and Trump had a massive fallout with the tech mogul departing from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), his joint project, which aimed at reducing federal expenses through extensive means. DOGE had made major headway in cutting down federal expenditure till Musk decided to part ways with the Trump administration, and has gone all berserk, even criticizing Trump publicly on social media.

According to NBC, the President clearly stated that he has no desire to mend his relationship with Musk after the ongoing feud went into the public view for the entire week. When asked whether his relationship with Musk is over, Trump responded, saying,“I would assume so, yeah,” according to NBC.

The President also asserted that he had no intention of speaking with Musk anytime soon, as he is too busy doing other things. Trump also claimed that the SpaceX CEO is currently being “disrespectful to the office of the President.”

“I think it’s a very bad thing, because he’s very disrespectful. You could not disrespect the office of the President,” Trump was quoted as saying. Earlier on Thursday, he had expressed his disappointment regarding Musk's opposition to his "big, beautiful bill", especially considering that the X CEO already knew the workings of the bill well in advance. “I’m very disappointed because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill. I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot," Trump said.