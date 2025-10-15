Donald Trump says son Eric's new book 'Under Siege' is ‘breaking records’ - what is it about?

Donald Trump, on Tuesday, hailed his son Eric Trump's new book ‘Under Siege,' claiming that it is ‘breaking records everywhere.’
“Don’t forget to get a copy of my son Eric’s book, “UNDER SIEGE,” which is breaking records everywhere. It’s a phenomenal book, that’s a must read for everyone—Congratulations Eric, you deserve it!!!” Trump posted on Instagram.
In September, Eric Trump announced his book “Under Siege: My Family's Fight to Save Our Nation”.
According to a report by USA Today, 'Under Siege: My Family's Fight to Save Our Nation' book topped the Amazon best-sellers list on the day of the book's release – Tuesday, October 14.
According to reports, the synopsis of the book promises an “unfiltered look at the highs and lows of life within the Trump world", offering readers a candid perspective on the experiences and challenges faced by the family.
Following the shooting of conservative activist and Trump ally Charlie Kirk last month – Eric Trump had said on X that he would donate a portion of the proceeds to the organisation Kirk founded – Turning Point USA.
Eric Trump called the process of writing the book "cathartic" in an interview with the Daily Mail before the book's release.