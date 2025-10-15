Donald Trump says son Eric's new book 'Under Siege' is ‘breaking records’ - what is it about?

Donald Trump, on Tuesday, hailed his son Eric Trump's new book ‘Under Siege,' claiming that it is ‘breaking records everywhere.’

“Don’t forget to get a copy of my son Eric’s book, “UNDER SIEGE,” which is breaking records everywhere. It’s a phenomenal book, that’s a must read for everyone—Congratulations Eric, you deserve it!!!” Trump posted on Instagram.

In September, Eric Trump announced his book “Under Siege: My Family's Fight to Save Our Nation”.

According to a report by USA Today, 'Under Siege: My Family's Fight to Save Our Nation' book topped the Amazon best-sellers list on the day of the book's release – Tuesday, October 14.

What is Under Siege about? According to reports, the synopsis of the book promises an “unfiltered look at the highs and lows of life within the Trump world", offering readers a candid perspective on the experiences and challenges faced by the family.

Following the shooting of conservative activist and Trump ally Charlie Kirk last month – Eric Trump had said on X that he would donate a portion of the proceeds to the organisation Kirk founded – Turning Point USA.

Eric Trump called the process of writing the book "cathartic" in an interview with the Daily Mail before the book's release.