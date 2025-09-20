Donald Trump says US launched third ‘lethal kinetic strike’ in a month on vessel carrying drugs; 3 killed | Watch video

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that America had struck a vessel that he said was carrying illegal drugs under the area of responsibility of the US Southern Command, the latest attack in the region.

At least three suspected were killed in the attack

The latest “lethal kinetic strike”, at least the third in the month of September against alleged drug-carrying vessels, comes against the backdrop of a major US military buildup in the southern Caribbean.

Donald Trump shared a video of the strike, showing US military aircraft attacking the vessel and destroying three.

“On my Orders, the Secretary of War ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking illicit narcotics, and was transiting along a known narcotrafficking passage enroute to poison Americans. The strike killed 3 male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel, which was in international waters. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike. STOP SELLING FENTANYL, NARCOTICS, AND ILLEGAL DRUGS IN AMERICA, AND COMMITTING VIOLENCE AND TERRORISM AGAINST AMERICANS!!!” he wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.