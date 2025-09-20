Donald Trump says US launched third ‘lethal kinetic strike’ in a month on vessel carrying drugs; 3 killed | Watch video

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that America had struck a vessel that he said was carrying illegal drugs under the area of responsibility of the US Southern Command, the latest attack in the region.

Advertisement

At least three suspected were killed in the attack

The latest “lethal kinetic strike”, at least the third in the month of September against alleged drug-carrying vessels, comes against the backdrop of a major US military buildup in the southern Caribbean.

Donald Trump shared a video of the strike, showing US military aircraft attacking the vessel and destroying three.

In a social media post, Trump said that the US received intelligence about the boat trafficking illicit narcotics via a known route, after which the strike was carried out.

“On my Orders, the Secretary of War ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking illicit narcotics, and was transiting along a known narcotrafficking passage enroute to poison Americans” he wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

Advertisement

The strike did not harm any US force.

“The strike killed 3 male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel, which was in international waters. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike.”

In his signature all-caps style, the US President said, “STOP SELLING FENTANYL, NARCOTICS, AND ILLEGAL DRUGS IN AMERICA, AND COMMITTING VIOLENCE AND TERRORISM AGAINST AMERICANS!!!”

Trump did not provide evidence but did post a minute-long aerial video that showed two side-by-side videos of a vessel, one in color and one in black and white, as it moved through the water. About halfway through, the vessel appears to be struck by at least one projectile and then explodes. The video ends with a single aerial angle of the vessel on fire in the water.

Advertisement

Trump did not say where the vessel departed from or where specifically the strike took place.