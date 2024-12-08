US President-elect Donald Trump has voiced concerns about escalating violence in Syria as opposition fighters have seized control of at least two cities in a highly coordinated effort. In a statement posted on X, Trump warned that these advances have placed them on the outskirts of Damascus, capital of Syria, signaling preparations for a significant offensive aimed at toppling Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Trump criticized Russia’s role in the situation, asserting that the country is overstretched due to its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, with the loss of over 600,000 soldiers impacting its military capacity. “Russia, because they are so tied up in Ukraine… seems incapable of stopping this literal march through Syria, a country they have protected for years,” he wrote.

Reflecting on historical US foreign policy, Trump tied current events to former President Barack Obama’s decision not to act in response to Syria's "red line"—a move that, according to Trump, led to instability in the region.

“This is where former President Obama refused to honor his commitment of protecting the RED LINE IN THE SAND, and all hell broke out, with Russia stepping in,” Trump added. He also remarked that Russia's involvement in Syria was limited in strategic benefit, saying its involvement “may actually be the best thing that can happen to them.”

While expressing that the situation is a mess, Trump reiterated that Syria should not be a priority for US interests. “THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!”

Aleppo and Hama captured: Syria faces escalating insurgency Opposition fighters are advancing toward Syria’s capital in a rapidly escalating crisis that has caught much of the world off guard. The Syrian army has abandoned strategic cities in the western and southern regions with minimal resistance.

This marks the first time since 2018—when government forces retook the area after years of siege—that opposition forces have reached the outskirts of Damascus, the capital.

Leading this offensive is Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the most powerful insurgent group in Syria, alongside the Syrian National Army, a coalition of Turkish-backed militias. Both groups have been entrenched in northwest Syria and launched their surprise attack on November 27. They captured Aleppo, Syria’s largest city, and the central city of Hama, the fourth largest.

Although HTS originated from al-Qaida and is classified as a terrorist organization by both the United States and the United Nations, the group has claimed in recent years that it severed ties with al-Qaida.

Syria’s Govt controls just 4 provincial capitals as opposition forces close in on Damascus Syria’s government now controls only four of the country’s 14 provincial capitals as opposition forces escalate their advance. Commander Hassan Abdul-Ghani, affiliated with the insurgents, claimed on Telegram that they are entering the “final stage” of their offensive by encircling Damascus, AFP reported.

According to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the news report said, Syrian troops have withdrawn from much of the two southern provinces and are now sending reinforcements to Homs. If Homs is captured, it would sever the strategic link between Damascus, President Bashar al-Assad’s seat of power, and the coastal region, where he maintains strong support.