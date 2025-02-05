President Donald Trump has made an extraordinary proposal for the United States to "take over" the Gaza Strip. This proposal comes as he hosts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for crucial talks on the truce with Hamas.

While speaking during a joint press conference with the Israel PM, Trump said, “...The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it. We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site and getting rid of the destroyed buildings.”

His proposal also included plans for economic development that would provide unlimited jobs and housing for the local population.