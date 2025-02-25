Vivek Ramaswamy’s Ohio Governor bid: Elon Musk wishes ‘good luck, full endorsement’, Donald Trump says ‘SPECIAL’

Endorsements pour in for Indian-American millionaire Vivek Ramaswamy's bid for the post of Ohio Governor, as US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk express support.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated25 Feb 2025, 10:35 AM IST
Attendees watch as Vivek Ramaswamy gives remarks to the audience at CTL Aerospace on February 24, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Ramaswamy launched his Ohio gubernatorial campaign during the event.(Photo by Jon Cherry / Getty Images via AFP)

Endorsements are pouring in for Indian-American millionaire Vivek Ramaswamy after he announced his bid for the post of Ohio Governor. Among those who have expressed support are United States President Donald Trump, billionaire Elon Musk (with whom Ramaswamy was supposed to co-Chair DOGE), and influencer Jake Paul.

Donald Trump Says Vivek Ramaswamy will be ‘GREAT Governor of Ohio’

Posting on his social media site Truth Social, Donald Trump stated: “VIVEK RAMASWAMY is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio. I know him well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL. (sic)”

“He’s Young, Strong, and Smart! Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country. He will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, will never let you down, and has my COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!” Trump wrote.

Elon Musk Extends ‘Full Endorsement’ to Vivek Ramaswamy

Posting on his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Elon Musk wrote simply: “Good luck, you have my full endorsement! (sic)” The billionaire quoted Ramaswamy's own post annoucement of candidacy for Ohio Governor.

Jake Paul ‘Rallies Ohioans’ for Vivek Ramaswamy

Also posting on X, influencer Jake Paul, who gained fame on YouTube and has increasingly pushed conservative candidates and talking points during the 2024 US elections, also expressed support for Ramaswamy.

“Vivek for Ohio governor. Let’s rally Ohioans (sic)”, said Jake Paul. The post has been viewed 5,54,200 times at time of writing.

Vivek Ramaswamy Joins Ohio Governor’s Race, Makes Big Promises

The Cincinnati-born biotech entrepreneur is all set to join the Ohio governor's race. Ramaswamy posted on X, “I am honoured to officially announce my candidacy to serve as the next Governor of Ohio.”

Ramaswamy (39), is an Ohio native. He is looking to replace term-limited Governor Mike DeWine — a fellow Republican — in the 2026 gubernatorial contest. His candidacy comes just a month after presumed frontrunner and then-Lt Gov Jon Husted left the running to take a US Senate appointment. 

In a speech announcing his candidacy, the millionaire said, “President Trump is reviving our conviction in America. We require a leader here at home who will revive our conviction in Ohio. (sic)”

“I will lead, Ohio to be the top stake in the country where patriots across America. I will lead Ohio to be the state of excellence in America, (sic)” he added.

First Published:25 Feb 2025, 10:35 AM IST
