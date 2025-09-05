Trump says ‘we’ve lost India, Russia to darkest China’; shares photo of Modi, Putin, Xi at SCO Summit

United States President Donald Trump has claimed that the US has “lost” India and Russia to “deepest, darkest China”, amid trade tensions and higher 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports into the US.

He also shared a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

In a post on Truth Social on September 5, US President Donald Trump said, “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!”