Subscribe

Trump says ‘we’ve lost India, Russia to darkest China’; shares photo of Modi, Putin, Xi at SCO Summit

Trump says 'we’ve lost India, Russia to darkest China'; shares photo of Modi, Putin, Xi at SCO Summit

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated5 Sep 2025, 04:12 PM IST
Advertisement
File photo of US President Donald Trump in the State Dining Room of the White House. In a post on Truth Social, he said the US has 'lost India, Russia to darkest China' and shared a photo of Modi, Putin, Xi at SCO Summit.
File photo of US President Donald Trump in the State Dining Room of the White House. In a post on Truth Social, he said the US has 'lost India, Russia to darkest China' and shared a photo of Modi, Putin, Xi at SCO Summit. (Photographer: Nathan Howard / Bloomberg)

United States President Donald Trump has claimed that the US has “lost” India and Russia to “deepest, darkest China”, amid trade tensions and higher 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports into the US.

Advertisement

He also shared a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

In a post on Truth Social on September 5, US President Donald Trump said, “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!”

Advertisement

(This is a developing story, more updates coming…)

 
 
Donald TrumpChinaIndiaNews
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsTrump says ‘we’ve lost India, Russia to darkest China’; shares photo of Modi, Putin, Xi at SCO Summit
Read Next Story