Donald Trump nominates Sean Duffy as Transportation Secretary — Who is he?

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated former Rep. Sean Duffy as transportation secretary. Duffy is also a former reality TV star and Fox News host. We take a look at his profile.

Livemint( with inputs from AP)
Updated19 Nov 2024, 07:14 AM IST
File image of Sean Duffy. President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Duffy to be Transportation Secretary.
File image of Sean Duffy. President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Duffy to be Transportation Secretary.(AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin)

United States President-elect Donald Trump has nominated former Wisconsin Representative Sean Duffy for the role of transportation secretary, the AP reported. This is his latest announcement for his Cabinet picks as Trump gears up for a second and non-consecutive term in the White House.

Duffy is the second Fox-affiliated television host to be named to a Cabinet position in Trump's new White House after Fox News host Pete Hegseth was last week nominated as defence secretary.

Also Read | Top events on Nov 19: NTPC Green Energy IPO, SpaceX-ISRO collaboration, and more

Donald Trump All Praises

While making the announcement on November 18, Trump spoke about Duffy's fit for the role and also mentioned that Duffy is married to a Fox News host and called him “the husband of a wonderful woman, Rachel Campos-Duffy, a STAR on Fox News,” AP noted.

As per Trump, Duffy will “use his experience and relationships built over the years in Congress to maintain and rebuild our nation’s infrastructure and fulfil our mission of ushering in The Golden Age of Travel, focusing on safety, efficiency, and innovation. Importantly, he will greatly elevate the travel experience for all Americans!”

In his statement, Trump added that Duffy would “prioritise excellence, competence, competitiveness and beauty when rebuilding America’s highways, tunnels, bridges and airports” and “will make our skies safe again by eliminating DEI for pilots and air traffic controllers.”

DEI refers to “diversity, equity and inclusion” programs.

Also Read | Maharashtra Election: Over to 96 million voters as high-octane campaign ends

Who Is Sean Duffy?

A former reality TV star, Duffy was among one of Trump’s most vocal defenders on cable news ahead of the 2024 US elections.

In his reality TV career, Duffy came from being a lumberjack athlete and frequent contributor to Fox News. He was featured on MTV’s “The Real World: Boston” in 1997 and met his future wife on the set of MTV’s “Road Rules: All Stars” in 1998.

In terms of government experience, he has served nearly nine years in the House of Representatives from Wisconsin, was part of the Financial Services Committee, and was chairman of the subcommittee on insurance and housing.

Duffy served as a special prosecutor and Ashland County district attorney. He won election to Congress as part of a tea party wave in 2010. When he first ran for office, Duffy was largely considered an underdog but attracted national attention for his campaign ads, wearing a red flannel shirt and chopped trees, as per the report.

He left Congress in 2019 and is now co-host of a show on Fox Business, "The Bottom Line.”

In 2022, he said he had no plans to re-run for Wisconsin governor, despite Trump pushing for his bid, stating he “needed time to care for the needs of his family of nine children”. He also posted on social media that his youngest child had a heart condition, the report added.

Also Read | Delhi pollution: Schools shut; JNU, DU to operate online, staggered office hours

About The Transportation Department

The Transportation Department oversees the country's complex transportation system, including pipelines, railroads, cars, trucks and transit systems, in addition to federal funding for highways.

If confirmed, Duffy would take over the department at a time of tremendous change, especially on the nation’s highways. Traffic deaths remain near record highs at a time when new technologies are being introduced that could help make the roads safer.

Multiple companies are deploying autonomous robotaxis and even driverless semis with no specific federal regulations. And the nascent move from gasoline to electric vehicles presents safety problems of its own, especially with battery fires that can be difficult to extinguish.

The department includes the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which regulates automakers, including Elon Musk’s Tesla. The department sets fuel economy standards for cars and trucks and regulates the airline industry through the Federal Aviation Administration, one of its agencies.

(With inputs from AP)

Key Takeaways
  • Duffy brings a unique mix of reality TV fame and political experience to the Transportation Department.
  • His nomination reflects Trump’s continued alignment with Fox News personalities.
  • Duffy’s focus will be on enhancing infrastructure, safety, and adapting to new transportation technologies.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 07:14 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump nominates Sean Duffy as Transportation Secretary — Who is he?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    141.30
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    3.3 (2.39%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -2.95 (-1.05%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.52%)

    Tata Power share price

    404.75
    03:59 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    0.1 (0.02%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat State Petronet share price

    324.25
    03:53 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -26.6 (-7.58%)

    Gujarat Gas Company share price

    453.05
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -33.15 (-6.82%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,131.35
    03:45 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -206.8 (-6.2%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    933.30
    03:43 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -56.5 (-5.71%)
    More from Top Losers

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,013.55
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    84.95 (9.15%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    239.90
    03:52 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    20.1 (9.14%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    144.60
    03:50 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    9.65 (7.15%)

    Swan Energy share price

    545.50
    03:55 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    34.3 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.000.00
      Chennai
      75,661.000.00
      Delhi
      75,813.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.