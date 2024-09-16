Donald Trump Assassination Live Updates: Former United States President and Republican nominee for the 2024 US elections, Donald Trump has survived a second assassination attempt after shots were fired near the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida on September 15, 2024, reports said.
This shooting incident comes only two months after Trump was shot at during an election rally. The AP reported that US Secret Service agents opened fire after seeing a person with a firearm near the golf course on Sunday.
An AK-style firearm was recovered near the golf course, the AP reported.
Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi in a statement on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), said that the Secret Service is investigating “a protective incident involving Trump" which happened shortly before 2 pm on September 15.
Trump Safe
In a fundraising email, Trump assured his supporters and addressed the situation, stating, “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but I want you to hear this from me first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Before rumours get out of hand, know that I am okay. Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always appreciate your support."
Trump’s campaign communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement that the 2024 Republican presidential nominee “is safe following gunshots in his vicinity" and didn’t provide further details.
