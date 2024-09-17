Donald Trump 2nd assassination attempt: Ryan Routh’s son says father was passionate on Ukraine cause; ’saw people…’

Ryan Wesley Routh's son stated Routh was passionate about the Ukraine cause, having witnessed conflict first hand, while speaking about the second assassination attempt at Donald Trump, ahead of the 2024 US elections

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated17 Sep 2024, 07:07 AM IST
Donald Trump 2nd assassination attempt: Ryan Routh's son says father was passionate on Ukraine cause
Donald Trump 2nd assassination attempt: Ryan Routh’s son says father was passionate on Ukraine cause(Social Media/via Reuters)

Son of Ryan Wesley Routh, suspect arrested in connection with the second assassination attempt at former US President Donald Trump, on Sunday said that his father was very passionate about Ukraine cause, amid the ongoing war, stated reports.

According to a report by The Gaurdian, the suspect's son, Oran Routh recounted that Ryan Wesley Routh had been to Ukraine, and had witnessed people dying.

“My dad went over there and saw people fucking fighting and dying,” Oran was quoted as saying, during a brief telephone call, stated the report. “ He … tried to make sure shit was cool, and shit was not cool,” added the younger Routh, reported The Gaurdian.

Former United States President and Republican nominee for the 2024 US presidential elections, Donald Trump survived a second assassination attempt after shots were fired near the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida on September 15, 2024.

The second attempt at assassination at Donald Trump comes just months ahead of the 2024 US presidential elections in November, and only two months after Trump was first shot at during an election rally in Pennsylvania.

‘Not doing a goddamn thing’

Ryan Routh's son Oran, further went on to criticise the former US President after his father's arrest. Referring to the US Presidential Debate that took place on September 12, where Trump avoided questions about Ukraine, the younger Routh said, “Meanwhile, this guy’s sitting behind his fucking desk, not doing a goddamn thing,” reported The Gaurdian.

Ryan Routh's account on X, formerly known as Twitter has been suspended, citing that it violates the social media platform's rules.

Ryan Routh's twitter account now stands suspended

According to reports, a review of his X posts further highlighted how Ukraine was important for the likely assassin.

Two posts on that account from August 2023 addressed Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy. One of them showed Routh was in Kyiv, and wanted to create a tent city for foreigners in a local park, reported The Gaurdian.

First Published:17 Sep 2024, 07:07 AM IST
