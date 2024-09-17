Donald Trump on second assassination attempt: ‘Heard shots being fired in the air... crazy day’

Donald Trump addressed a second assassination attempt against him during an X Spaces event in Florida. It was his first speaking appearance since the incident and he praised the Secret Service.

Livemint
Updated17 Sep 2024, 08:07 AM IST
Donald Trump on second assassination attempt: ‘Heard shots being fired in the air... crazy day’
Donald Trump on second assassination attempt: ‘Heard shots being fired in the air... crazy day’(Reuters / Brian Snyder)

Republican presidential nominee and former United States President Donald Trump addressed the apparent second assassination attempt against him on September 15 in Florida via Spaces on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Participating in his first speaking appearance since the apparent assassination attempt on Sunday, Trump spoke about the incident while taking part in an X Space about the launch of World Liberty Financial, a crypto platform controlled by his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, AP reported.

From his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, Trump commended the Secret Service for doing an “excellent job.”

Farokh, the event’s host, began by applauding Trump for not cancelling his appearance, as per the AP report.

Also Read | Meta bans Russian state media like Rossiya Segodnya, RT and others from its apps

Recounting the Incident

Recounting the apparent assassination attempt, Trump said he was playing golf with his friends when they “heard shots, being fired in the air, and I guess probably four or five," it added.

He added that they got into carts “and moved along pretty good” but he “would have loved to have sank that last putt.”

He told the host that an agent had seen a gun barrel “and started shooting in the bushes ... and ran toward the target.”

Trump also shared that a civilian woman who was in the area when shots were fire drove her vehicle to the back of accused Ryan Routh’s car and took photos of his vehicle license plate, which she gave to the police and was used to track the suspect.

Also Read | Donald Trump’s claims gunman ’acted’ on Biden, Harris’s ‘inflammatory’ language

Comparing Assassination Attempts

Trump compared this apparent assassination attempt against him to a previous attempt in Pennsylvania in July and called this "a much better result" because no one was hurt or killed.

“That was some crazy day, and yesterday you had another one with a different result, actually much better result,” Trump said.

Also Read | Trump’s views on Ukraine war linked to assassination bid? Attacker backed Kyiv…

‘Biden was very nice’, Shoutout to Elon Musk

Trump also shared that US President Joe Biden called him after the incident and was positive of the conversation. “He was very nice that he called up to make sure that I was OK. He asked if we need more people on my detail,” he stated.

Trump also praised Elon Musk, the owner of X, calling him a "friend" and stating that the tech billionaire “endorsed me for president so strongly.”

Musk posted about the Space on his X account.

(With inputs from AP)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Sep 2024, 08:07 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump on second assassination attempt: ‘Heard shots being fired in the air... crazy day’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power

    665.85
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    32.3 (5.1%)

    Tata Steel

    154.20
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.8 (0.52%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    238.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.21%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.50
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.55 (0.19%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Godfrey Phillips India

    7,940.45
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    616.7 (8.42%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,931.40
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    143.55 (8.03%)

    Dixon Technologies (India)

    13,971.00
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    949.6 (7.29%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    507.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    33.95 (7.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,120.000.00
      Chennai
      73,260.000.00
      Delhi
      75,415.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,750.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue