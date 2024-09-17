Donald Trump on second assassination attempt: ‘Heard shots being fired in the air... crazy day’

Republican presidential nominee and former United States President Donald Trump addressed the apparent second assassination attempt against him on September 15 in Florida via Spaces on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Participating in his first speaking appearance since the apparent assassination attempt on Sunday, Trump spoke about the incident while taking part in an X Space about the launch of World Liberty Financial, a crypto platform controlled by his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, AP reported.

From his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, Trump commended the Secret Service for doing an “excellent job.”

Farokh, the event’s host, began by applauding Trump for not cancelling his appearance, as per the AP report.

Recounting the Incident Recounting the apparent assassination attempt, Trump said he was playing golf with his friends when they “heard shots, being fired in the air, and I guess probably four or five," it added.

He added that they got into carts “and moved along pretty good” but he “would have loved to have sank that last putt.”

He told the host that an agent had seen a gun barrel “and started shooting in the bushes ... and ran toward the target.”

Trump also shared that a civilian woman who was in the area when shots were fire drove her vehicle to the back of accused Ryan Routh’s car and took photos of his vehicle license plate, which she gave to the police and was used to track the suspect.

Comparing Assassination Attempts Trump compared this apparent assassination attempt against him to a previous attempt in Pennsylvania in July and called this "a much better result" because no one was hurt or killed.

“That was some crazy day, and yesterday you had another one with a different result, actually much better result,” Trump said.

‘Biden was very nice’, Shoutout to Elon Musk Trump also shared that US President Joe Biden called him after the incident and was positive of the conversation. “He was very nice that he called up to make sure that I was OK. He asked if we need more people on my detail,” he stated.

Trump also praised Elon Musk, the owner of X, calling him a "friend" and stating that the tech billionaire “endorsed me for president so strongly.”

Musk posted about the Space on his X account.