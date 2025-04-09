Donald Trump reflects on second term in White House: ‘Most successful 100 days in history of US…’ Here’s what he said

United States President Donald Trump on April 8 said his second term as President of the country as the “most successful 100 days” in the country's history.

Speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dinner, in Washington DC, Donald Trump said, “Somebody said the most successful first month... now they said the most successful 100 days in the history of our country, and I believe that's right. We're going to continue that way.”