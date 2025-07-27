Trump secures trade deal with EU, slashes tariffs to 15%; lands $750 billion energy deal and $600 billion investment

The United States and the European Union have reached a last-minute trade agreement that will impose a 15% tariff on EU goods entering the US, replacing the previously threatened 30% rate. The deal, reached just ahead of the August 1 deadline, was announced by President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after a high-stakes meeting at Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland.

“It was a very interesting negotiation. I think it's going to be great for both parties,” Trump said.

President Trump noted the long-standing friction in trade relations between the US and Europe, saying: "We've had a hard time with trade with Europe, a very hard time.” “I think the main sticking point is fairness.”

Under the deal, the US will impose a baseline 15% tariff on EU exports — the same level Japan recently agreed to — including autos, which were previously taxed at 25%.

“We are agreeing that the tariff straight across, for automobiles and everything else, will be a straight across tariff of 15 percent," Trump confirmed.

Massive energy purchases and investments secured As part of the agreement, the EU has committed to purchasing $750 billion worth of US energy and investing $600 billion more into the American economy.

Trump called the outcome “a good deal for everybody,” while von der Leyen added: “It will bring stability. It will bring predictability. That's very important for our businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.”

The agreement reportedly mirrors the recent .S-Japan deal announced earlier in the week, which also featured a 15% import duty and avoided previously threatened higher tariffs.

No more extensions, says US Commerce Secretary US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick emphasised the urgency to push both sides to reach a consensus: “No extensions, no more grace periods. August 1, the tariffs are set, they'll go into place, Customs will start collecting the money and off we go.”

Trump secures trade deals with 6 nations With EU trade deal sealed, six countries including — Britain, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Japan — have reached agreements with the Trump administration ahead of the upcoming Friday deadline, as the US moves to reshape the global free trade framework by imposing tariffs on nations it accuses of unfair trade practices.

While the tariffs agreed upon by these countries are generally higher than the 10 percent base rate the US has applied to most nations since April, they remain significantly lower than the steep rates the Trump administration had threatened if no deals were secured.