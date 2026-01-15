Trump seeks swift and decisive blow to Iran — But officials warn of risks: Report

President Donald Trump has told his national security team that he would want any US military action in Iran to deliver a swift and decisive blow to the regime — and not trigger a long, drawn‑out war, as per a news report which cited a US official, two people familiar with the discussions and a person close to the White House as saying.

“If he does something, he wants it to be definitive,” NBC reported a source familiar with the deliberations as saying.

No decision has been made and Trump’s advisers have not been able to guarantee that a strike would quickly topple the Iranian leadership, the US official and two people familiar with the discussions told NBC News. There are also concerns about whether the US has sufficient assets in the region to guard against what administration officials expect would be an aggressive Iranian response.

Seeking a quick outcome, not a protracted war Trump’s guidance to aides reflects his desire to avoid a conflict “that dragged on for weeks or months,” said the US official and people familiar with the discussions, the report said.

Despite tailoring military options to meet those objectives, advisers so far cannot guarantee a rapid collapse of Tehran’s regime after an American military strike, they said.

One US official said, as per the news report, there is concern the US may not have all the necessary forces in the region to defend against what many in the administration expect would be a strong Iranian military or asymmetric response.

Trump signals caution — But keeps options open During remarks to reporters, Trump referenced information he said he received from “very important sources on the other side,” indicating that Iran had stopped killing protesters and that plans for executions had been halted.

Officials close to the discussions said Trump remains prepared to follow through on his promises to Iranian protesters that the United States would intervene militarily in support of their efforts to topple the regime.