Donald Trump seeks ‘total dismantlement’ of Iran nuclear program, open to civilian use

US President Donald Trump has said his primary goal in any negotiations with Iran is the “total dismantlement” of the country’s nuclear program. He indicated a potential willingness to consider allowing Tehran access to civilian nuclear energy under strict conditions.

Trump was clear on his demand speaking with NBC News, “We don’t want to have them have a nuclear weapon. It’s a very simple deal. Total dismantlement—that’s what we want.”

Open to hearing arguments for civilian energy Despite the hardline stance, Trump appeared to leave the door open for compromise, particularly in regard to peaceful nuclear development.

“I think that I would be open to hearing it, you know? Civilian energy, it’s called,” he said.

Still, the president warned that even peaceful nuclear programs carry inherent risks.

“But you know, civilian energy often leads to military wars,” he added.

The remarks come amid renewed tensions over Iran’s nuclear activities and stalled diplomacy following the collapse of the 2015 nuclear accord during Trump’s first term.

The Trump administration has not announced any new talks, but Trump’s latest remarks may lay the groundwork for future negotiations or backchannel diplomacy.

Iran talks stall US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday (May 1) said Iran must end its uranium enrichment, halt long-range missile development, and allow American inspections of its facilities if it wants to reach a nuclear deal with Washington. His remarks come as a scheduled round of nuclear talks was postponed amid escalating tensions.

“They have to walk away from enrichment,” Rubio told Fox News. “They have to walk away from sponsoring terrorists... and from building long-range missiles that have no purpose other than having nuclear weapons.”

A senior Iranian official confirmed to Reuters that the fourth round of talks, originally set for Saturday (May 3) in Rome, had been postponed. "A new date will be set depending on the U.S. approach," the official said.

Rubio: Import Uranium, no enrichment Rubio insisted that Iran should import enriched uranium for peaceful energy purposes, arguing that even low-level enrichment can quickly escalate.

“If you have the ability to enrich at 3.67%, it only takes a few weeks to get to 20%, then 60%... and the 90% you need for a weapon,” he said.

“The only countries in the world that enrich uranium are the ones that have nuclear weapons.”

Iran pushes back: NPT guarantees rights Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi responded strongly, calling Rubio’s claims misleading.

“Repeating falsehoods will not change basic facts,” Araqchi posted on X. “As a founding signatory to the NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty), Iran has every right to possess the full nuclear fuel cycle.” Advertisement

He added that multiple countries enrich uranium while rejecting nuclear weapons.

“Apart from Iran, this club includes several Asian, European, and South American nations. Maximalist positioning and incendiary rhetoric achieve nothing except eroding the chances of success.”

Inspections must include military sites, Rubio says Rubio said any future agreement must allow U.S. personnel to be part of inspections, with full access to all Iranian facilities.

Trump: Oil sanctions will tighten Trump added pressure on Thursday, declaring that all purchases of Iranian oil or petrochemical products must cease. Violators, he warned, would face secondary sanctions.