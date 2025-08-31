Donald Trump seen leaving for Golf amid health concerns as ‘Is Trump Dead?’ becomes hot topic on social media

Is Trump Dead news: After a surprising ‘Is Trump Dead’ trend on the social media that went viral across the globe since Friday, the truth was finally revealed n Saturday morning. US President Donald Trump was was finally spotted after days of being out of sight, as he went out to play golf at his Virginia club.

Donald Trump death rumours have been flooding the social media, with people asking questions like “Is Trump dead” and “Where is Trump” after the US President, known for his frequent outings and press meetings, was not seen for days.

Search inquiries for “Trump,” “is Trump dead” and “Trump dead” were among the top searches on Google as of Saturday afternoon, while “Where is Donald Trump” emerged as the top trend on X.

However, Trump quashed all death rumours, and appeared at ease on Saturday, unbothered by the social media trend of “Is Trump dead”. Wearing a white polo shirt, his trademark red MAGA hat, and black pants, the POTUS departed with his grandchildren for his golf session in Virginia.

What was Donald Trump doing on Saturday? Donald Trump was seen entering a vehicle on the White House’s south lawn to leave for the Trump National golf course in Northern Virginia at around 8:45 am on Saturday morning. He was accompanied with his granddaughter Kai Trump.

He was then seen playing the game with his grandchildren by his side.

Why did “IS Trump dead” trend on Google? “Trump is Dead” started trending online on August 30. Other variations of the trending hashtag were “Trump Died” and “Donald Trump death”.

This came after many users pointed out online that the US President was not seen in a while. Before Saturday, his last public appearance was on August 26 as he headed a televised Cabinet meeting.

The speculations only intensified after US Vice President JD Vance alluded to a potential “tragedy” regarding the succession to the presidency.

Moreover, at the San Diego Comic-Con, The Simpsons creator Matt Groening said there was “no end in sight” for the show. He joked that it might only end after Donald Trump’s death.