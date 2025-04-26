Donald Trump sees lowest approval ratings on Ukraine war, MS-13 deportations: New Poll

US President Donald Trump received his lowest approval ratings on two major issues, according to a new poll released on Friday by The New York Times/Siena College.

Only 35% of voters approved of Trump's handling of the Ukraine-Russia war, while just 31% approved of his actions in the deportation case involving alleged MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

On both issues, Trump's net approval rating stood at -21 points.

Trump struggles with approval on key issues, majority see chaos The survey also found that less than half of voters approved of Trump's performance on several key fronts:

Federal government management: 44% approval

Economy: 43% approval

Trade: 42% approval

Foreign conflicts: 40% approval

Overall, 42% of voters said they approved of Trump's job performance so far, while 54% disapproved.

66% of voters describe Trump’s second term as ‘Chaotic’, 59% say ‘Scary’ More than half of registered US voters described Trump’s second term as “chaotic” and “scary.”

The poll found that 66% of voters felt “chaotic” was an accurate description, while 59% said “scary” fit Trump's return to the White House.

Notably, 47% of Republican voters also agreed that Trump's second term has been "chaotic," while concern among Independents was even higher, with 75% labeling the term chaotic and 61% agreeing with the description "scary."

Fewer Republicans (36%) found the term “scary” fitting compared to Independents.

42% still find Trump’s second term ‘Exciting’ Despite the criticism, 42% of voters described Trump’s second term as “exciting,” suggesting that a significant minority of Americans view the administration’s approach positively.

Poll methodology The New York Times/Siena College poll surveyed 913 registered voters nationwide between April 21 and April 24.