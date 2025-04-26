Donald Trump sees lowest approval ratings on Ukraine war, MS-13 deportations: New Poll

A new poll shows President Donald Trump receiving his lowest approval ratings on handling the Ukraine-Russia war (35%) and the deportation of an alleged MS-13 gang member (31%). Overall, 66% of voters described his second term as “chaotic,” 59% said it was “scary,” and 42% still found it “exciting.”

Written By Ravi Hari
Published26 Apr 2025, 10:12 PM IST
Donald Trump’s second term is viewed negatively by a majority of US voters, with low approval ratings on foreign policy and immigration. (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump received his lowest approval ratings on two major issues, according to a new poll released on Friday by The New York Times/Siena College.

Only 35% of voters approved of Trump's handling of the Ukraine-Russia war, while just 31% approved of his actions in the deportation case involving alleged MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

On both issues, Trump's net approval rating stood at -21 points.

Trump struggles with approval on key issues, majority see chaos

The survey also found that less than half of voters approved of Trump's performance on several key fronts:

Federal government management: 44% approval

Economy: 43% approval

Trade: 42% approval

Foreign conflicts: 40% approval

Overall, 42% of voters said they approved of Trump's job performance so far, while 54% disapproved.

66% of voters describe Trump’s second term as ‘Chaotic’, 59% say ‘Scary’

More than half of registered US voters described Trump’s second term as “chaotic” and “scary.”

The poll found that 66% of voters felt “chaotic” was an accurate description, while 59% said “scary” fit Trump's return to the White House.

Notably, 47% of Republican voters also agreed that Trump's second term has been "chaotic," while concern among Independents was even higher, with 75% labeling the term chaotic and 61% agreeing with the description "scary."

Fewer Republicans (36%) found the term “scary” fitting compared to Independents.

42% still find Trump’s second term ‘Exciting’

Despite the criticism, 42% of voters described Trump’s second term as “exciting,” suggesting that a significant minority of Americans view the administration’s approach positively.

Poll methodology

The New York Times/Siena College poll surveyed 913 registered voters nationwide between April 21 and April 24.

The poll has a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.

First Published:26 Apr 2025, 10:12 PM IST
