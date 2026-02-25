US men’s ice hockey champions fly to DC on Air Force One for Trump’s State of the Union

The US men’s Olympic ice hockey team appears to have traveled to Washington, DC, aboard an official United States aircraft, according to photos shared by players on social media. Images show athletes boarding the plane, many wearing their gold medals.

The trip follows an offer from Donald Trump to send a military plane to transport the team from Miami to attend his State of the Union address.

Trump invites team during call After winning gold on Sunday (February 22), the players received a congratulatory phone call from Trump while celebrating in their locker room alongside Kash Patel. During the call, Trump extended an invitation to attend Tuesday’s address.

“I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that,” Trump said, adding, “I do believe I probably would be impeached” if he did not invite them as well.

Women’s team not attending The US women’s hockey team, which also captured gold at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, declined the invitation.

“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” the team said in a statement released on Monday.

“Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate. They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”

