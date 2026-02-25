Subscribe

US men’s ice hockey champions fly to DC on Air Force One for Trump’s State of the Union

After winning gold on Sunday (February 22), the players received a congratulatory phone call from Trump while celebrating in their locker room alongside Kash Patel. During the call, Trump extended an invitation to attend Tuesday’s address.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated25 Feb 2026, 12:26 AM IST
United States' Jack Hughes (86) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal to beat Canada in overtime in the men's gold medal hockey game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
The US men’s Olympic ice hockey team appears to have traveled to Washington, DC, aboard an official United States aircraft, according to photos shared by players on social media. Images show athletes boarding the plane, many wearing their gold medals.

The trip follows an offer from Donald Trump to send a military plane to transport the team from Miami to attend his State of the Union address.

Trump invites team during call

“I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that,” Trump said, adding, “I do believe I probably would be impeached” if he did not invite them as well.

Women’s team not attending

The US women’s hockey team, which also captured gold at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, declined the invitation.

“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” the team said in a statement released on Monday.

“Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate. They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”

Logistical challenges

Logistics also played a role in the decision. While the men’s team flew by charter to Miami earlier Monday, many women’s team members were not scheduled to return to North America until Monday evening. The women traveled on a commercial flight and were set to land in Atlanta.

