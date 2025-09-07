Trump served as FBI informant against Jeffrey Epstein, claims senior Republican

A senior Republican, Mike Johnson, has alleged that US President Donald Trump served as an "FBI informant" against convicted Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a report by CNN, Johnson noted that Trump considered Epstein's actions a “horrific, unspeakable evil” and insisted that the president was “misrepresented” during the controversy surrounding the files in his second term.

In August 2019, Epstein was found dead in his jail cell while facing multiple sex-trafficking charges. His death was officially deemed a suicide, though it has fueled widespread conspiracy theories and public outrage.

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse continue to push Congress to pass legislation that would force the Department of Justice to release documents related to the case.

The pressure in Washington is growing, with increasing demands for transparency about Epstein’s network and how the government has managed the investigation.

During remarks on Capitol Hill, Johnson alleged that Donald Trump has served as an FBI informant for decades, with ties dating back to Epstein’s connection to Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort.

The White House has not yet responded to the allegations.

“He's [Trump] is not saying that what Epstein did is a hoax, it's a terrible, unspeakable evil, he believes that himself. When he first heard the rumour, he kicked him out of Mar-A-Lago. He was an FBI informant trying to take this down. The president knows and has great sympathy for the women who have suffered these unspeakable harms. It's detestable to him; he and I have spoken about this, as recently as 24 hours ago,” Johnson told reporters.

While Johnson sought to clarify Trump's stance, the president himself has dismissed calls for greater transparency in the Epstein case, describing the demand for more disclosures as a “Democrat hoax,” CNN reported.

“It's really a Democrat hoax, because they're trying to get people to talk about something that's totally irrelevant to the success that we have had as a nation since I have been president,” Trump told reporters.

In parallel, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna of California are leading a bipartisan bill to compel the release of the complete file. Massie is also working to force a floor vote on the measure through a discharge petition, which requires 218 signatures.

Massie wrote on X, "We have 214 signatures on the discharge petition to force a vote on a bill to release the Epstein files. I'm 99% certain we'll get 218. At that point @SpeakerJohnson may try to change the rules of the House, but chair of Rules Committee says she won't!"

So far, CNN reported, only four Republicans--Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and Nancy Mace--have signed on. Survivors, meanwhile, face legal risks in releasing names themselves, with some lawmakers warning they could be "sued into homelessness." Massie suggested such a list might not materialize “any time soon.”

In another X post, he added, “Survivors at our press conference announced they are privately compiling their own Epstein list. They would be sued into homelessness for naming names, but @RepMTG and I are willing to name names in the House of Representatives under Constitutional 'speech or debate' immunity.”

Meanwhile, both Johnson and the White House have advised Republicans against supporting Massie's petition. A White House official warned that signing on would be viewed as a "very hostile act to the administration," CNN reported.

(With inputs from ANI, CNN)

(This is a developing story)