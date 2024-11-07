In a stunning political comeback, Donald Trump will return to the Oval Office as the 47th president of the United States after defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. This victory comes four years after he lost his bid for re-election against President Joe Biden in 2020. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump, at 78 years old, will make history as only the second US president to serve non-consecutive terms, joining Grover Cleveland, who served as the 22nd and 24th president of the United States.

Trump is set to be inaugurated on January 20, 2025, following the certification of the election results on January 6, 2025.

The 2024 election marks his second successful presidential run after first securing the presidency in 2016, when he defeated Hillary Clinton.

A third term? While Trump’s return to the White House will be a significant chapter in American political history, questions have emerged about the possibility of him running for a third term in 2028.

According to the U.S. Constitution, the answer is clear: No, he cannot run again.

The 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951 after Franklin D. Roosevelt’s four terms in office, states that no person can be elected to the presidency more than twice. It also bars anyone who has served more than two years of another president's term from being elected more than once. Even though Trump is returning for a second term in 2025, the law prohibits him from running again in 2028.

Can the Amendment be changed? While the 22nd Amendment restricts presidents to two terms, it can technically be repealed. However, this would be a lengthy process. A proposed amendment would need to pass both the U.S. House and Senate with two-thirds majorities before being ratified by three-fourths of the 50 states.

Given the difficulty of such a process, it's unlikely that the two-term limit will be lifted anytime soon, meaning Trump's 2025-2029 term will likely be his last in the White House.

Age and the 2028 Election As Trump enters his second term at the age of 78, questions surrounding his age and stamina have surfaced. In 2028, Trump will be 82 years old, raising concerns about his fitness for a third term, a question that has already been a point of discussion among voters.

In a previous interview, Trump mentioned that he would not seek another election in 2028 if he loses in 2024.