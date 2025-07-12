Donald Trump set to face Parliament snub in historic UK state visit?

US President Donald Trump will likely be denied the privilege of addressing Britain’s Parliament during his upcoming state visit in September, marking a significant diplomatic departure from recent norms.

Unlike French President Emmanuel Macron, who delivered a speech to both houses just days ago, no formal request has been submitted to Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle for Trump to receive similar honors.



This decision follows strong opposition from Labour MPs like Kate Osborne, who called Trump’s comments on Ukraine, democracy, and equality “uncomfortable and worrying”. A senior White House official downplayed the snub, stating a parliamentary address was “never expected or even discussed”.