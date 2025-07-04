Donald Trump set to launch America's 250th birthday bash in Iowa heartland

President Trump is all set to launch America's yearlong 250th birthday celebration Thursday at Iowa's State Fairgrounds, a location rich with political meaning for him.

This spot hosted his first 2015 campaign helicopter arrival and 2023 rally, cementing Iowa's role in his rise. Organizers chose Iowa as "America's heartland" to symbolize national unity, though the state backed Trump in the elections always.

The event featured Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA," fireworks, and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins alongside Homeland Security’s Kristi Noem.

Trump timed it perfectly: Hours earlier, the House narrowly passed his $3.4 trillion tax-and-spending bill, letting him tout policy wins before cheering crowds.

Unity vision meets polarized reality America250 organizers hope the festivities bridge America's deep divides, but face steep challenges. Recent polls reveal a massive patriotism gap: 90% of Republicans say they're "proud to be American" versus just 33% of Democrats.

Trump’s approval rating sits at 40% amid criticism of his policies, including June’s military parade that most Americans deemed wasteful. Even celebration funding is contentious: Federal humanities grants were cut, forcing cancellations of local programs like Declaration of Independence readings in Illinois. Iowa Democrats protested Trump’s visit, warning his new law’s Medicaid cuts will "devastate rural hospitals" and create "longer waits for care" . State fairgrounds fences separated supporters from protesters during the event.

While Iowa launches the festivities, the main "Great American State Fair" will unfold on Washington’s National Mall in 2026 with pavilions from all 50 states.

Trump first pitched this fair during his 2023 campaign, envisioning it in Iowa, but planners shifted it to the capital for broader impact.

Yearlong events include student contests answering "What does America mean to you?", a traveling tech exhibit, and a national time capsule buried in Philadelphia.

Despite nonpartisan origins, Trump allies now dominate the planning commission, including producers of his rallies and a former "Stop the Steal" organizer.