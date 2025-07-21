Watch: Donald Trump shares AI-generated video showing Barack Obama handcuffed, put in jail by FBI

US President Donald Trump has sparked controversy yet again, this time by posting an AI-generated video that shows former President Barack Obama being arrested by FBI agents in the Oval Office.

Advertisement

The video, shared on Trump’s social media platform Truth Social, begins with a clip of Obama saying, “Especially the President is above the law,” followed by a montage of prominent US politicians declaring, “No one is above the law.” It then cuts to an AI-generated scene of Obama being handcuffed in the Oval Office by FBI agents, as Trump sits nearby, smiling.

The clip ends with a fictional scene of Obama in jail, dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit.

Advertisement

No disclaimer, growing concerns What’s drawing serious criticism is that Trump did not issue any disclaimer indicating that the video was created using artificial intelligence. Several critics have slammed the move as “deeply irresponsible”, especially at a time when misinformation driven by AI-generated content is on the rise.

The controversial video comes just weeks after Trump accused Obama of involvement in “high-level election fraud.” The post appears to escalate Trump’s ongoing narrative that key figures from the previous administration worked to undermine his presidency.

Explosive allegations fuel political drama Adding fuel to the fire, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard recently claimed to have “overwhelming” evidence that ex-Obama officials played a role in allegedly manufacturing the Trump-Russia collusion narrative after the 2016 elections. She has called for a formal investigation and possible trial of former Obama administration officials.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Gabbard wrote, “Americans will finally learn the truth about how, in 2016, intelligence was politicised and weaponised… to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Donald Trump.”

Also Read | Tulsi Gabbard calls for Barack Obama to be prosecuted over 2016 election claims