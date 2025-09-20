Donald Trump shares glimpses from lavish royal welcome, historic state visit to the UK | Watch video

US President Donald Trump has shared a glimpse of the grand royal welcome during his historic state visit to the UK. The royal welcome included gun salutes and a carriage procession with King Charles III. The visit, marked by a state banquet, highlighted the significance of the UK-US relationship amid ongoing international issues.

In a video posted on Instagram, Donald Trump shared a clip from his visit to the UK, highlighting the grand welcome and interaction with the royal family.

Watch video here —

President Trump and his wife, Melania, travelled by Marine One helicopter to Windsor Castle, where they were met by the British monarch and his wife, Camilla, as well as Prince William and Princess Kate. A royal gun salute took place at the castle and at the Tower of London to mark their arrival.

The Trumps attended the royal carriage procession through Windsor, accompanied by mounted cavalry and military bands.

They were hosted to a lavish royal state banquet at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, marking the end of his first full day of a historic second state visit to the UK.

Notably, Trump is the first US president to have received two state visits, following his earlier one with Queen Elizabeth II in 2019.

Trump laid a wreath at the tomb of Elizabeth, who passed away in 2022, and viewed a collection of US-related items, including a letter from President Abraham Lincoln to Queen Victoria in 1862, following the death of Prince Albert.

The Trumps had a private meeting with William and Catherine, which the Kensington Palace office called "warm and friendly".

What did King Charles III say about Donald Trump? Before the lavish event, attended by some 160 guests, King Charles III hailed Trump's "personal commitment" to seeking peace.

Trump on his royal visit Trump described the visit as "one of the highest honours of my life," calling the UK and the US “two notes in one chord... each beautiful on its own, but really meant to be played together. ”

The King and Trump laughed and joked as the US leader inspected troops at Windsor, west of London, in an elaborate spectacle featuring a carriage procession.

Some 120 horses and 1,300 members of the British military -- some in red tunics and gold plumed helmets -- feted Trump during a ceremonial guard of honour that UK officials called the largest for a state visit to Britain in living memory.

They also exchanged gifts, with the royals presenting Trump with a book to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence next year, and Trump giving Charles a replica of a sword once owned by President Dwight Eisenhower.