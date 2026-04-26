Donald Trump shares his first reaction after white house dinner shooting, ‘Let the show go on’

US President Donald Trump has posted his first reaction after the White House dinner shooting.

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement,” President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again,” he added.

President Trump later shared another post.

“Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately. I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room. The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition. We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days (sic),” he wrote.

Social media reacted to the President's message.

“Strong leadership in a chaotic moment. Donald J. Trump kept the focus where it belongs, on safety first, while showing resolve instead of panic. The praise for law enforcement matters. They stepped in fast and stopped a dangerous situation, and that kind of recognition reinforces trust when it counts,” wrote one user.

“Thank GOD you and the First Lady are safe, as well as your Administration in attendance,” wrote another user.

One user commented, “We’re praying for you, Melanie, JD, and the country. This irrational behavior and hate towards you, your family, and your administration has to stop.”

“Mr. President, I pray for the Hedge of protection be upon you and Melania and all attendees,” came from another.

White House shooting Saturday evening turned dramatic at the famous Washington Hilton hotel in the US. Reports of gunfire inside the lobby caused immediate panic among attendees. The White House Correspondents' Dinner was well underway when the incident happened. The disturbance was reported at around 8:45 PM local time.

Secret Service teams moved swiftly to protect the nation's top leadership. President Trump, Melania Trump, and Vice President Vance were rushed to safety.

All three were relocated to a secure area away from the ballroom. No injuries to senior government officials have been confirmed so far.

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Law enforcement agencies sealed off a large area surrounding the hotel. Officers on the ground pushed guests and onlookers well away from the building.

The entire hotel was locked down as the situation was assessed. Guests inside scrambled for cover beneath tables and behind closed doors.

The Correspondents' Dinner is a long-running Washington tradition that dates back more than a century. It brings together journalists, politicians, entertainers, and public figures annually.

Nothing of this nature has ever disrupted the event in its entire history. On Sunday morning, the hotel was still under heavy police presence.